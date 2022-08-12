AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from Square Meals announced that schools will transition back to requiring family applications for free and reduced-price meals to meet USDA requirements.

According to a Squaremeals.org flyer, in the 2022-2023 school year, schools are required to return to charging for school meals on the National School Lunch Program (NSLP) based on program eligibility.

Square meals said during the pandemic, schools were able to offer no cost meals to all students due to temporary program flexibilities provided by the federal government but these have been expired.

Officials said certain campuses are eligible to participate in the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP). The CEP is a federally funded option that allows all students to eat breakfast and lunch during the school day for free.

All Income Eligible Families to complete these steps:

As soon as possible, complete the NSLP Application for Free and Reduced-Price School Meals.

Contact your district for where to access an application.

Return the form to the school office or submit online if available electronically.

Watch for notification of eligibility in the mail or in an email.

Familiarize yourself with how your school accepts payment in the cafeteria for meals and a la carte items.

Ask questions! Contact your district with any questions, your school nutrition department is excited to serve you and your student(s).

For more information on Back to school meals, visit here.