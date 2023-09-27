AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Starting in October, borrowers will have to start paying their federal student loans again, after three years of not having to, they were suspended during the pandemic.

“I had a little bit of hope that some of it would be forgiven, but again I didn’t apply for them with that in mind, I applied for them accepting this responsibility that I was going to have to pay the entire amount back. I was just realistic, I just knew it was just not one person gets to say this, I knew there were a lot of things that had to happen for those to have gotten forgiveness and even then I knew when I was reading up on the news and updates on everything, it wasn’t going to be a huge amount that was going to be forgiven, I knew the whole time, it was more realistic that I was going to have to pay off the entire amount,” said Cecilia Resendiz.

Resendiz, who will be starting her student loan payments in October said she has been anticipating the coming month.

“I’ve had plenty of time to anticipate for them and prepare for them. I’ve communicated with my student loan servicer, and they have been really good about sending me reminders and updates, and information about my payments… I think I’ve done everything to prepare for them as much as I can,” said Resendiz.

This comes after a three-year pause on those loans to help individuals during the COVID-19 pandemic and then as part of a proposed student loan forgiveness program by President Joe Biden.

In June, a law passed addressing the debt ceiling officially prevented that pause from being extended again and the proposed student loan forgiveness program was struck down by the Supreme Court.

Interest on student loans was to restart accumulating on September 1st regardless of how the Supreme Court ruled on that student loan forgiveness program.

“Students should anticipate receiving information from their loan servicer in September regarding repayment resuming. If they have questions, they should contact their servicer, if they need assistance in identifying who the servicer is for their student loans, they should reach out to the college they attended and they can provide that information for them. The servicers will be able to let students know what their payment will be, the terms of the repayment and they will also work with the student if the student has a hard time making those payments,” said Kelly Steelman, Amarillo College Director of Financial Aid.

Resendiz said her servicer has changed multiple times since taking out her loans, but she says they have always stayed in communication.

“They’ve been emailing me and just kind of reminding me of the importance of logging in and making sure that everything is updated. And on their page, they have a lot of info, a lot of frequently asked questions, and things like that just because I know it’s a lot to take in, but I do remember when I first took out the student loans, I kind of had to do some counseling, financial counseling, just so you understood what it meant to take out a loan and what it meant as far as your responsibility to pay it back. So I have had plenty of time to anticipate this. It’s not something that’s hitting me out of the blue, or hitting me by surprise. I’ve had plenty of time to get ready for them,” said Resendiz.

According to the Federal Reserve, the monthly student loan bill was typically between $200 and $299 dollars before the pause.

Sheyanne Brown, owner of Sparrow Bookkeeping & Budgets said as people get ready to restart or start to pay student loans next month, it’s best to analyze your budget.

“We like to encourage people to write down their 30-day income, write down your debt payments, which would include anything you owe a balance on, that would be a student loan, that would be a credit card, a car payment, medical bill, your mortgage. Write down what those minimum payments are, and write down what your bills are, that would be your car insurance, Netflix, gym membership, your utilities. Write those down and take a look at those, because many times we sign up for something and we don’t often review and make sure we are receiving the best rate that we can be on some of the things that we participate in, like our car insurance. Perhaps you had a ticket a while back and maybe it has fallen off your record and your rate could go down as a result of that, but if you don’t call and ask, that adjustment may not be for you. So analyze your bills the best that you can to make sure you are receiving the best rate and service possible, so then at that point, you would take a look at the difference of what you have left when you subtract those things from your income and that would be your discretionary available spending and this is going to be the margin of what you have available to cover those unexpected expenses,” said Brown.

Brown added that one thing that they encounter is that not many people have money in savings.

“We like to encourage people to save at least 10% of their bring-home income and I know that sounds difficult, but when you save money you’re paying yourself. You’re paying for your future and you’re paying to have the ability to cover the things that come up to avoid going into debt to cover those things,” said Brown.

Brown said that after you have reviewed your bills and you have gotten them as low as you can, and if you need that student loan payment to come from that difference, that is when you will have to watch your discretionary spending.

“That would include things like your groceries and your restaurants and your clothing purchases, your everyday life purchases. Those things will have to be managed better and one of the ways that we encourage people to manage those is by setting spending boundaries on yourself,” said Brown.

Resendiz added that she picked the best plan that was best suited for her and her budget.

“It just really means not having that, kind of free money or money that was allocated to other things and being a little bit more disciplined with our money, with our budget, just knowing that payment amount has to be set aside now for these student payments,” Resendiz.

Steelman said there are several things you can do if you are struggling to make your student loan payments.

“They do have income base repayment plans that the student can sign up for, that will help them qualify for lower payments based on their income… It’s very easy to maintain the loan, it’s just as simple as working with the servicer, making sure they are on the right payment plan for the student and if they are having trouble making those payments, reach out to the servicers, they will work with them,” said Steelman.

The Biden administration also has launched a new campaign to support borrowers called Saving on A Valuable Education (SAVE).

It means a borrower who makes less than $15 doesn’t have to make payments and borrowers earning above that amount can save more than a thousand dollars a year on their payments. The SAVE plan also ensures that borrowers never see their balance grow due to unpaid interest as long as they keep up with their required payments.

According to the U.S. Department of Education, the Biden administration announced more than four million student loan borrowers enrolled in the new SAVE Plan at the beginning of September.

The Biden administration also is providing a 12-month on-ramp period for borrowers restarting those student loan payments.

According to the administration, borrowers will not be reported to credit bureaus, be considered in default, or be referred to collection agencies for late, missed, or partial payments in the first year.

Steelman added it’s critical that students manage these payments.

“If a student loan goes into default, it can impact their credit in a negative way and it can prevent them from being able to borrow money in the future for a home or other types of loans that the student may need…It’s a Department of Ed. loan, it’s essentially funded by the government, so they will get, eventually, get their money back if you do go into default, they could garnish your tax return, again it could impact your credit, student’s credit negatively and prevent them from borrowing money in the future, so its very easy to maintain the loan, its just as simple as working with the servicer, making sure they are on the right payment plan for the student and if they are having trouble making those payments, reach out to the servicer,” said Steelman.