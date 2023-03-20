AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to released information from the Amarillo Police Department, one student was hospitalized after being hit by a school bus in the area of Plains Boulevard and Kansas Street on Monday morning.

The police department said that officers responded to the area of the incident at around 7:14 a.m. on a call of a crash involving a school bus and a pedestrian. The school bus was traveling westbound on Plains, said police, when the driver “didn’t see” a 13-year-old girl crossing the street in the crosswalk.

The student was taken to a local hospital “with non-life-threatening injuries,” according to police, and the bus driver was “cited for not yielding right of way to pedestrian in crosswalk.”