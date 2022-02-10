AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Student Crime Stoppers of Amarillo said its student board members attended 16 hours of training at the 26th annual Student Crime Stoppers conference that was held in Beaumont and received three awards.

The awards that were given to student crime stoppers were:

Texas Crime Stoppers Best Website 2021

Texas Crime Stoppers- Creative Publicity Award 2021- Tobacco Free Amarillo trailer

Texas Crime Stoppers- Board member of the year was awarded to Skyla Ramsey, a senior at Canyon High School

Graduating from the program are Ryleigh Robertson, an Amarillo High School senior, and Ramsey. Taking their spots are Ryen Slatten, a student at Randall High School, and Fabian Martinez, a Palo Duro High School student, said Student Crime Stoppers.

Student Crime Stoppers of Amarillo states it is a nonprofit made up of members from area high schools and members of local law enforcement. It provides a way for students of local schools to report crimes to police while remaining anonymous and getting a monetary reward.

The organization said Texas has 12 Student Ambassadors and it has held at least two of those positions over the past four years.