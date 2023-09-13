AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Get ready to start your engine! Student Crime Stoppers of Amarillo will be teaming up with the Amarillo Police Dept., the Amarillo Dragway, and Amarillo Crime Stoppers to give you the chance to race a cop at the Amarillo Dragway legally.

Officer Jarrod Robertson, Student Crime Stoppers coordinator, said the 2nd Annual Race-A-Cop Fall Event is an effort to reduce street racing in the Amarillo area.

“Race-a-Cop started back in 2022. It’s a way to help curve the street racing that we have seen since COVID. We wanted something to be able to have the community come out and offer them a safe environment for people who want to see how fast their cars are. They come out in a controlled environment and race against us,” he said.

Robertson said the event will look a little different this year. Test and Tune runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Roll Racing will go from 9 p.m. to midnight.

“We’re doing something called Test and Tune, which is where you pull up to the lights and go from the start. And then we’re also doing a Roll Race this time. So it’ll be kind of neat. You’ll actually start rolling out a little bit and then you’ll get on to it,” he said.

Robertson said in the past they have seen a turnout of a little over 1,500 people. He said he hopes the event serves as a way for the community to come together and learn about the laws behind street racing while having fun.

“Everybody is having a good time and that’s what we want to do. Reach out to the community and start conversations over racing issues and the laws that go along with it. And it’s just a good time to have family and friends come out,” he said.

Robertson said tickets will be available at the gate. General admission is $10 and it costs $20 to race against a patrol car.