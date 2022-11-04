AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Student Crime Stoppers of Amarillo are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in an Oct. 29 shooting at Avondale Elementary.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, officers with the Amarillo Police Department responded to the park near Avondale Elementary on a call of a shooting, finding a 15-year-old on the scene with multiple gunshot wounds after it was reported that there had been a group of minors at the park allegedly fighting when a gun was fired. The 15-year-old was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Officials with the Student Crime Stoppers of Amarillo described the suspect as wearing a blue jacket, a black ski mask and darker-colored pants. If anyone has information on the case, they are asked to contact the Student Crime Stoppers of Amarillo or download the P3 mobile application and submit a tip.