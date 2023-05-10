(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of May 10, 2023.)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding an arrest that reportedly occurred at Palo Duro High School Wednesday.

According to a news release from the department, a tip was received at the high school that a student had a weapon at the school. Amarillo Independent School District officials put the campus “into a hold” and Amarillo Police school liaison officers reportedly located and detained the suspected student, identified as a 15-year-old male.

Officials said in the release that the student did not have a weapon in their possession at the time but after a search of the school, a weapon was eventually found. Officials said the student was arrested and is expected to be booked into the Youth Center of the High Plains for the charges of “unlawfully carrying a weapon/weapon free zone” and “tampering with a serial number.”

“The safety of our students, our schools, and our community is our highest priority. It is very important to note that this discovery is the result of someone choosing to do the right thing and tell someone,” the release read. “It is important to reinforce with your kids that, “If you see something, say something.” It is one of the most effective ways we can help keep our schools safe. Thank you for your continued trust in us as we work together as a community to keep our school safe.”