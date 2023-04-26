AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information about the arrest of a 16-year-old student Tuesday afternoon after an alleged assault at Randall High School.

According to a news release from the department, a school liaison officer at Randall High School detained a 16-year-old student around 1:50 p.m. Tuesday as part of an investigation into vandalism. Officials claim that the student “became aggressive, assaulted the officer and attempted to take his weapon.”

The student, unidentified in the release, was arrested for two counts of “Assault on a Public Servant” and “Attempting to Take a Weapon from a Peace Officer.” The release said that the student was treated for injuries and booked into the Youth Center of the High Plains.

Officials said the officer involved in the incident was taken to a local medical facility for injuries, was treated and released.

Officials with the Canyon Independent School District commented on the incident in a Twitter thread posted Wednesday morning. MyHighPlains.com has reached out to Canyon ISD for further comment and the district referred to the social media post.