Stratford teen charged in fatal hit and run

STRATFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A 17-year-old has been charged in a hit and run where a person from Sunray was killed.

35-year-old Lauro Escobar died after being hit on US 287, 10 miles south of Stratford on July 25. Officials said they were trying to change a flat tire.

According to DPS, Cody Rinne, 17, of Stratford turned himself in a few days after the wreck. He has been charged with Failure to Stop and Render Aid and Tampering with Evidence, both of which are felony charges.

The case has been turned over to the 69th District Attorney’s Office.

More from MyHighPlains.com: