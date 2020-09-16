Stratford student facing charges following fatal Sherman County hit and run

STRATFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – A Stratford teen is charged in a July hit and run where a person from Sunray was killed.

Cody Rinne, 17, was arrested and indicted on Sept. 9.

According to court documents, he was charged with Accident Involving Death, which is a second-degree felony. Rinne was also charged with Tampering with Evidence, a third-degree felony.

According to court documents, Rinne was driving a vehicle that collided with 35-year-old Lauro Escobar’s vehicle, causing Escobar’s death.

Rinne’s bond was set at $25,000, however, he bonded out the same day he was arrested and indicted.

Stratford ISD has confirmed to MyHighPlains.com that the district is aware of a student’s alleged involvement in this investigation. They also told us they regularly communicated with local law enforcement and the district attorney’s office.

We did reach out to Stratford ISD for a statement. Superintendent Mike Dominguez said, “The district shares everyone’s concern for Mr. Escobar’s family. Local law enforcement authorities have investigated this matter and the prosecution of any charges will be left to the discretion of the Criminal District Attorney’s Office.”

The Superintendent also told us that Federal and State Privacy Laws prohibit the district from disclosing any student information. So they will not provide any further information or comments on this incident.

Dominguez also said that the district has taken appropriate action in accordance with District Policy and the Student Code of Conduct. To read the SCC, click here.

