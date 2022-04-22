STRATFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Stratford ISD announced in a Facebook post that Dr. Paul Uttley is the “Lone Finalist” for Stratford ISD’s next superintendent of schools.

According to Stratford ISD, Dr. Uttley is currently serving as superintendent at Paradise ISD, a 3A school district northwest of Fort Worth. In addition, Uttley holds a Doctor of Education in Administration from Baylor University and a Master of Education in Administration from Tarleton State University.

Dr. Uttley, Stratford ISD detailed, was the superintendent at Vega ISD and he previously worked in Stratford ISD as a high school principal, Burleson ISD as a teacher, assistant principal, principal, and a director at the district level.

Uttley began his teaching career in Everman ISD as a 4th-grade teacher with Stratford ISD stating that he is married to Dana, an elementary teacher, and they have three children: Logan, a teacher/coach, Libbie, who is completing her senior year at Texas Tech University as an elementary education major, and Lane, a tenth grader.

The Board of Trustees received applications from 19 individuals and Stratford ISD reported that Uttley was selected after interviewing the top three candidates.

Stratford ISD concluded that “state law requires a 21-day waiting period following the naming of a lone finalist before a school district can officially hire a superintendent.”