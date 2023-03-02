AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Storybridge is set to host a “Cat in the Hat March” for kids on Saturday to celebrate Read Across America Week.

Officials with Storybridge announced that the read-aloud, along with free book giveaways, will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the east parking lot at Heal the City, located at 609 S Carolina.

A parade is set to follow at 10:40 a.m. on 6th Street between Carolina and Alabama, according to officials, and the Tascosa High School Drumline and Tascosa Cheer will lead the parade. In addition, the Cat in the Hat along with Thing 1 and Thing 2 will make an appearance during the fun-filled parade.