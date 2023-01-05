AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Storybridge are preparing for its upcoming annual book drive, asking the community for specific kinds of books that can help the area community.

Storybridge’s Dream and Donate Book Drive is scheduled for 12 p.m. on Jan. 16 at the United Supermarkets location near the intersection of 45th St. and Bell St. During last year’s drive, officials said they collected more than 7,500 books to distribute to Amarillo area children throughout the year.

Storybridge is looking for the following kinds of new or gently-used books for the drive, according to the organization:

Board books;

Picture books;

Chapter books;

Graphic novels;

Diverse characters.

The following books will not be accepted, according to Storybridge:

Adult books;

Textbooks;

Guided reading books;

Magazines;

Encyclopedias;

Coloring/activity books;

Damaged/dated books;

Non-book items.

According to Storybridge, if individuals need books picked up, they are asked to call or text Meaghan Slater at 806-282-6177. For more information, visit Storybridge’s website.