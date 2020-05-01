Storybridge shifts focus to help out teachers and students during COVID-19 pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Essentially serving as a book bank, Storybridge provides reading material to area children at book fairs and other events.

But recently, Storybridge Director Chandra Perkins was made aware of a big issue during this pandemic.

“For several weeks I was getting private messages to me from teachers who were concerned about kids that do lack enough resources at home,” said Perkins.

Thus, an idea was born.

“We came up with a form that Canyon ISD teachers can use and Amarillo ISD teachers can use. It’s a place where teachers can request for children that they’re concerned about who may be out of books in their home,” said Perkins.

Since opening up to teachers Monday morning, the numbers exceeded Perkins’ expectations.

“As of Thursday morning, we have filled over 340 teacher requests. It was instantly clear that this was a huge need for teachers,” said Perkins.

Though it’s been a tough transition, they’re willing to do it, to help out area children in need.

“This is a major pivot for us, so it’s a little bit clunky but we’re happy to do it. We’ve got to try. We’ve got to try and say yes,” said Perkins.

If you’re a Canyon or Amarillo ISD teacher and would like to fill out a book request form or would like to donate books, click here: https://www.storybridgeama.org/