Storybridge moves into new facility in downtown Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — After years of operating out of the Snack Pak 4 Kids building, Storybridge has moved into its own facility.

“The idea that we are centrally located in downtown Amarillo with this amazing space. I have to pinch myself,” said Chandra Perkins, Storybridge Founder & Director.

From 2017 to 2020, Storybridge operated out of the Snack Pak 4 Kids warehouse. Now they have their own space thanks to a partnership with Happy State Bank.

They now operate out of the old AIG building in downtown Amarillo, which Happy State Bank owns.

“We kind of outgrew our corner of the Snack Pak warehouse and we’re so grateful for the opportunity to incubate there for a good while. Happy State Bank said you’ll are doing some good things. We want to help out. They basically have let us use the other half rent-free,” said Perkins.

Storybridge collects, purchases, and re-distributes books to area kids to make sure they have their own little library at home.

Their new location will give them more space to help out as many kids as possible.

“We served about 8,000 kids in 2020 with self-selected, free book collections,” said Perkins.

Perkins says she can’t thank Snack Pak 4 Kids Founder Dyron Howell enough for helping Storybridge out as much as they did.

“I just don’t think we would be where we are today without that time to learn from them, from Dyron and grow and try things and fail and still be safe. I can’t believe it’s turned out like this and I can only assume that this is going to be something the community keeps wanting to invest in,” said Perkins.

Perkins says they’re always accepting book donations at their drop-off locations.

For more information on how you can donate, click here.