AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from Storybridge announced its second annual Storybridge LIVE fundraiser bringing children’s books to Life from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 1 at Hodegtown stadium.

According to a Storybride press release, 12 characters from children’s books will be in person to interact with kids, sign autographs, and take photos.

Storybride officials add that kids are encouraged to come dressed as a character in order to receive a free book and medal from Ruckus. According to the release, the event will also feature face painters, balloon artists, and others along the concourse path.

Officials state that general admission for this event will be $5 for all ages and are available online, here.

For more information on the Storybridge event visit, here.