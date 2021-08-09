Storybridge Dumas installs little free library in Moore County Memorial Hospital

DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Bringing literacy to the local hospital, that’s the aim of Storybridge Dumas’s most recent little library.

Since 2018, Storybridge Dumas Director McKinsey Bellar has helped to spread literacy around her community.

“I knew this is exactly what Dumas needed. So we started that fall and since then we’ve given away over 27,000 books,” said Bellar.

You can find little free libraries in several locations around Dumas and neighboring Cactus where people can drop off and take books as they please.

Usually you’ll find them outdoors but their latest one that they just installed this summer is located on the second floor of the Moore County Memorial Hospital in the med surge waiting room.

“Anybody that’s up here can come and use it. It’s just a great chance for them to have a chance at literacy and we would love for them to take the books and keep the books. They don’t have to put them back. I love that it’s here and know that it might bring comfort to a child or to a family that’s waiting up here in med surge,” said Bellar.

Bellar says it means the world to her that they’re a part of the many great things going on in Dumas.

“This new wing of the hospital is part of that. So it’s really exciting to get to put a little library here and put literacy in the hospital. I just love this community and what we do for our community members and this is just another great way to support that,” said Bellar.

Bellar says they plan to install several more little free libraries across the community.

You can learn more about Storybridge Dumas by checking out their Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/storybridgedumas