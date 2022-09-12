AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Storybridge announced that it achieved a milestone goal a year early after the enrollment of the 5,000th local child in Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, on Friday.

In light of the accomplishment, Storybridge and The Ruffled Cup invited the community to celebrate by picking up a free cupcake at Ruffled Cup on 34th and Bell on Thursday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

According to Storybridge and previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Imagination Library sends each child in the program a new age-appropriate book in the mail every month until their fifth birthday, with Storybridge paying the bill.

When the program launched in Potter and Randall Counties in March 2021, said Storybridge, it was estimated that it would take two and a half years to enroll 5,000 children. However, it was met a year early. Storybridge Director Chandra Perkins credited much of the recent growth of the program to local hospitals making it easy for parents to sign up their babies for free books.

“There are about 20,000 children enrolled in Imagination Library statewide,” said Perkins, “Hitting this milestone of 5,000 means that our children here in Potter and Randall Counties make up 1/4 of the Texas children receiving free books through Dolly’s program. Since we operate 100% on donations, this accomplishment belongs to our generous community and so should the celebration!”

Further information about Storybridge and the Imagination Library can be found on the organization’s website.