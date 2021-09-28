Storybridge brings children’s books characters to life at fundraiser event

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Storybridge announced it will “bring children’s books to life” at a fundraiser presented by Amarillo ISD at Hodgetown on Friday, Oct. 1 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The nonprofit said during Storybridge LIVE!, children’s book characters will be in downtown Amarillo signing autographs and posing for photos. They said the event is recommended for children between 2 and 8 years old and all funds collected will benefit Storybridge’s literacy outreach programs.

“Classic favorites like Curious George and the Very Hungry Caterpillar will thrill the child inside all of us, while new friends like Pete the Cat and Ladybug Girl will ignite a curiosity that will have our children reaching for new books,” Storybridge Executive Director Chandra Perkins said. “Other characters who made the long journey to Amarillo are Llama Llama, Rainbow Fish, Junie B. Jones, Elephant & Piggie, Splat the Cat and Skippyjon Jones.”

Storybridge announced the event will offer opportunities for children to paint their faces, see balloon artists, get temporary tattoos, and more. Storybridge LIVE! will also feature Sod Poodles mascot Ruckus performing dramatic interpretations of “Casey at the Bat” at 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $5 per person for all ages. You can buy them online at Storybridge’s website or the gate. Acceptable payment options are cash, Venmo, or credit card. Storybridge will give a free book to the first 200 children at the gate and an event tote bag for the first 750 families.

“When I was about 7, my family took a trip to Disney World. I remember a few of the rides and attractions, but the experiences that truly mystified me were the face-to-face interactions with characters I had only seen in two dimensions,” Perkins said. “My parents gave me a tiny spiral notebook to get the characters’ autographs, and I came home with a treasured memento of my personal encounters with Daisy, Mickey, Chip and Dale, Cinderella and so many more. With the support of our sponsors, our team has designed an event to bring that same magic to our kids right here in Amarillo.”

“We are excited to partner with Storybridge for the first of what we hope will be many exciting adventures for children to experience as they develop their love of reading,” said Denise Blanchard, Directory of Community Partnerships for AISD.

The organization stated that all proceeds from Storybridge LIVE! will be invested in more programs focused on improving literacy and book ownership among local children. Storybridge said it has a mission to guarantee “that every child in Amarillo owns at least 20 high-quality, age-appropriate books at all times”.

The nonprofit also said their programs, such as Free Book Fairs, Little Free Libraries, Born to Read 806, and Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library are already showing a positive impact on literacy in the Panhandle.

You can find more information here.