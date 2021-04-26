Storybridge and Amarillo Public Library deliver books to newborns at Northwest Texas Hospital

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — In April, Storybridge and the Amarillo Public Library delivered hundreds of books to Northwest Texas Hospital (NWTH), giving a book to each baby born at NWTH, according to a release from the Amarillo Public Library.

The library said that Storybridge is a program for local kids to invest and gain access to literacy and Founder Chandra Perkins says it is important to provide books to newborns so they can become strong and lifelong learners.

“The research data is overwhelming that the presence on books in a home can be one of the

clearest indicators of a child’s ultimate educational achievement, and it’s never too early to start! Giving parents and newborns a brand new book helps us make that point early, Perkins said.”

“Born to Read 806,” is funded by Storybridge and Friends of the Amarillo Public Library, an

independent nonprofit that supports library projects and programs not funded through taxpayer dollars.

Amarillo Public Library Youth Coordinator, Melody Boren, explained the importance of reading “1000 Books Before Kindergarten”, an idea based on a love of reading and preparing young children.

“By reading 1000 books with a loved one, a child will hear and learn new words, closing the word gap,” says Boren. “But don’t stop rereading your child’s favorite book! The familiarity of a beloved book offers security and a feeling of achievement. So count those rereads as well, and come to your library for new books and recommendations from library staff.”

For more information on Storybridge and the Amarillo Public Library visit www.amarillolibrary.org/