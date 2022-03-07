AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from Storybridge, Born to Read 806 has begun to provide books to babies born at both BSA Healthcare System and Northwest Texas Healthcare System.

“We’ve been providing free book of babies at NWTHS since 2020,” said the announcement on Storybridge’s social media, “and NOW – thanks to a grant from Coalition of Health Services – *every baby* born at BOTH hospitals will receive a free book and Potter/Randall Co. babies can enroll in Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library for a free book every month for 5 years!! Thank you COHS for this investment in our children!!”

via Storybridge

More information on the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library and the Born to Read 806 program can be found here.