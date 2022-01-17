Storybridge accepting children’s book donations for MLK Day event

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be celebrated across the Texas Panhandle with special events.
Located at the United on 45th & Bell from noon to 4:00 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 17, Storybridge will be accepting children’s book donations for their annual MLK Day event, which is sponsored by Happy State Bank and United Supermarkets.
“When the love and care we have for our local community translates into action and service, we
are honoring the legacy of Dr. King in the best way possible,” Storybridge Executive Director Chandra Perkins said.
“We are excited to bring families a fun and easy way to do that every year on this day. This year, our goal is to collect 5,000 children’
s books at Dream & Donate. That would be enough for over 700 kids to choose their own mini home library at one of our Free Book Fairs. Its a practical and easy way for anyone in our community to effect positive change in equitable access to education. And it`s a lot of fun, too!”