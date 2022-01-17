Storybridge accepting children’s book donations for MLK Day event

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be celebrated across the Texas Panhandle with special events.

Located at the United on 45th & Bell from noon to 4:00 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 17, Storybridge will be accepting children’s book donations for their annual MLK Day event, which is sponsored by Happy State Bank and United Supermarkets.

“When the love and care we have for our local community translates into action and service, we

are honoring the legacy of Dr. King in the best way possible,” Storybridge Executive Director Chandra Perkins said.