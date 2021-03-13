Storm damage in Donley County after two tornadoes touch down

DONLEY COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Donley County Sheriff’s Office reported significant damage after the National Weather Service Amarillo said two tornadoes touched down in the county Saturday evening.

According to the sheriff’s office, there is minor damage in Clarendon, with fences and power lines down. At Lake Greenbelt, near the marina and Kincaid Park, there is more significant damage, with downed power lines and overturned trailers. No injuries have been reported.

Donley County officials also reported several downed trees and debris in the area. It will be closed until cleanup is complete.

