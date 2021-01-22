Stolen vehicle out of Hutchinson County recovered in Gray County

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to a post on the Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, a stolen vehicle from the Fritch area was located by the Gray County Sheriff’s Office.

The Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office reports that a man from the Fritch area was a victim of a vehicle theft.

According to the Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office, on Jan. 22 they received information that the vehicle was possible in Pampa.

HCSO contacted the Gray County Sheriff’s Office who had been working along with the HCSO on this case.

HCSO said the Gray County Sheriff’s Office located the vehicle and the suspect Brisa Zamorano leaving a hotel.

The Gray County Sheriff’s Office stopped the vehicle and Zamorano was arrested along with two others Casey Taylor and Roshanda Ingram.

Zamorano was found to also be in possession of meth and was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance according to the HCSO.