Stolen Auto Day – 2013 Hyundai Elantra

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers have announced this week’s pick for “Stolen Auto Day” is a 2013 grey Hyundai Elantra.
The car was reported stolen, says APD, from the 4600 block of S. Virginia on Nov. 15. The car should display Texas license LXX-1352, and the last six of the VIN are 407284.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers asks for tips on the location of the vehicle or who stole it to be called in at 806-374-4400, or submitted using the P3 Tips App.
According to APD, tips leading to the recovery of the car and/or arrest of the suspect could earn up to $1,000.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers reminds locals to, “Say It Here.”
