Stinnett Police find various narcotics, paraphernalia and weapons after car chase

STINNETT, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Stinnett Police Department reports that various narcotics, paraphernalia and weapons were located within a vehicle after a car chase.

According to the Stinnett Police Department, at around 9:45 p.m. on July 23, officers received a call of a reckless vehicle.

The vehicle was found at the south City limits of Stinnett and officers were able to conduct a traffic stop for an unrelated vehicle violation said Stinnett Police.

Stinnett Police said the driver, Roy Davenport, gave officers false information and the passenger, Jennifer Davenport, gave a Hutchinson County Deputy on scene several false identifications.

While conducting a field interview with a third passenger, Jennifer and Roy Davenport returned to their vehicle and fled the scene leading to a pursuit with the Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office and Stinnett Police into Moore County, said the SPD.

SPD continues saying the vehicle lost control and ran off the road, and officers were able to take both Jennifer and Roy Davenport into custody and various narcotics, paraphernalia and weapons were located within the vehicle and are pending lab results.



Jennifer Diane Davenport, Roy Sukles Davenport – Courtesy Stinnett Police Department

Jennifer Davenport was found to have a felony warrant out of Washington state, and on July 25, the SPD and the Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office were able to obtain warrants for both suspects, they were arrested and booked into the Hutchinson County Jail on charges of Evading Arrest Detention with a Vehicle, and Jennifer Davenport was charged with Fail to Identify Fugitive Intent Give False Info and Evading Arrest Detention said the SPD.