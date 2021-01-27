Stinnett Police Chief placed on administrative leave

STINNETT, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Stinnett Police Chief, Jason Collier, has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation by the city.

The city said in a statement that it is aware of “the current situation” surrounding the Chief of Police.”

The city said it will be looking into any violations of city policy.

Collier was placed on administrative leave while the city investigates possible violations of the city employment policy.

“As per city policy, we will refrain from commenting on any personal issues of personnel in a public forum,” said Stinnett City Manager, Durk Downs.