Stinnett PD addressing the issue of mental health within law enforcement

“Talking about it, you can get through it. You can’t get through taking your own life. That’s final,” said Officer Corisa Earls, Stinnett Police Department.

Officer Earls on part of the reason on why they’ve joined an online campaign that aims to encourage law enforcement officers to seek mental health services if needed.

“We’re taught from day one that we’re supposed to be tougher than everybody else. That talking about your feelings, talking about mental health whether it be depression, anxiety, PTSI, anything like that is perceived as a sign of weakness,” said Earls.

According to bluehelp.org, 228 police officers died by suicide last year, a number that Earls says breaks her heart.

“I’ve basically made a commitment personally to put myself out there for anybody that needs somebody to talk to. I’m willing to listen. I’m not a professional but I will listen. They do matter and I care. I want them to know that they can come and talk to me without any judgement,” said Earls.

Whether it saves 100 lives or just 1, Earls wants law enforcement officers to know that help is always available.

“There are people out there that are willing to listen and I want them to reach out for somebody to talk to,” said Earls.

Earls encourages anyone seeking help, to contact the National Suicide Prevention Hotline. Their number is 1-800-273-8255.