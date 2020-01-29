Stepping Stones Learning Center to address child care need in Borger

“It’s been a long two years and we are so excited to see it coming together at the end so fast,” said Trinda Lopez, Stepping Stones Learning Center Board President.

Lopez describes the journey it’s been for her and several residents after they saw an unmet need in their community for child care.

“There’s only enough child care in Borger for 13 infants. A lot of families are piecing their child care together one day at a time. So we came together and formed a non-profit organization to open a child care center here in Borger,” said Lopez.

Hoping to open by the beginning of March, Stepping Stones will offer care for infants from eight months to five-year old kids.

“For the two year old to the five year olds, there is going to be curriculum that is in alignment with the Texas pre-kindergarten guidelines for learning. It’s going to be a research-based learning program,” said Lopez.

Lopez says their center will also benefit the community by keeping people in the workforce.

“Having stable child care so that they are able to go to work every day and employers have employees that are going to be reliable,” said Lopez.

Lopez says she can’t wait to open their doors and fulfill that need.

“I’m very excited to make a commitment to everybody and to be able to follow through on this is the day. It’s finally going to happen,” said Lopez.

For more information on how you can help out with Stepping Stone’s toy drive, click here: https://www.facebook.com/SSLCBorger/