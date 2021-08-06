Stephanie Coggins named city secretary

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo named Stephanie Coggins as city secretary.

Coggins, a longtime employee with the city, has more than a decade of service, serving as the public works manager, assistant to the city manager, budget analyst and property accountant.

“I have a servant’s heart, and it excites me to provide the link between our citizens and their elected officials,” Coggins said.

The city secretary serves as a liaison between the city council and citizens. The city secretary keeps, records and preserves the minutes and proceedings of city council meetings, serves as the municipal election administrator, manages the city’s records management program and oversees the appointment process for boards and commissions said the city.

The city said she will officially assume her duties on August 23.