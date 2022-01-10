‘STEAM’ lab comes to Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum (PPHM) announced it will celebrate the opening of its Science, Technology< Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) Lab on Thursday, Jan. 27, at 2 p.m.

Set to be the “newest exciting permanent space at PPHM”, the museum said that it renovated the lab’s space with the input of senior West Texas A&M University students to create a “multi-functional learning space.”

“The space will be used to implement core science, technology, engineering, and mathematics initiatives,” said the PPHM’s announcement, “while also promoting the history, art and culture of our region. The STEAM Lab will feature learning opportunities that utilize the PPHM collection to encourage inquiry for all ages.”

via PPHM

PPHM said that the lab was an intentional decision in order to bring STEAM educational opportunities into the local history museum.