AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It’s grubbing time! The Thanksgiving holiday brings plenty of good eating: turkey, dressing, cranberry sauce, mac and cheese, cakes and pies, just to name a few.

“Number one is we need to ratchet down our expectations about what portion sizes should be like,” said Dr. Rodney Young, M.D., a Family Physician at Texas Tech Family Medicine. “So much of the time we’re thinking I’m gonna go hog wild on Thanksgiving. That’s really not a great idea, particularly since there are oftentimes so many dishes that you want to dry. So be thinking about smaller portions”.

Health leaders like Dr. Young said it’s unrealistic to expect people not to consume sugary foods and drinks around the holidays, but self restraint and portion control are key.

For example, minimizing alcohol intake.

“That is a very difficult fat to burn into always lands in the stomach for long term storage, right,?” said Noelle Owens, a personal trainer and dietician. “We love our beer we love our margaritas, alcohol has a very different sugar in it, and like I said, it’s called acetate. And it’s it’s the last sugar to burn in the human body.”

Owens said the type of sugars you consume make a difference as well.

“Simple sugars, specifically man made sugars specifically. So if you find in, you know, cookies and Oreos, and I love me an Oreo, chips, avoid stuff like that right? Chips because that sugar,” she explained.

Both Owens and Dr. Young said most importantly, you should get moving during the holidays. A great way to do that, is high intensity intervals.

“Usually, what I’ll tell people to start with is maybe 20 seconds of high intensity intervals, and then a full minute to a minute and a half of recovery. Right, because what’s happening is we’re burning through the sugar, we’re burning through the oxygen,” she said.