Statement from Universal Health Services after cyberattack

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – After a cyberattack it reports happened on Sept. 27, Universal Health Services IT has issued an updating statement.

The UHS IT Network says it has been restored and applications are in the process of being reconnected. All servers at the corporate data center, and connectivity, have been reconnected for all U.S.-based inpatient facilities.

UHS says that their major information systems such as the electronic medical record were not directly impacted; they are currently restoring connections and back-loading data from the past week.

More than half Acute Care hospitals in the system are reportedly live already, or scheduled to be so by the end of the day.

“UHS has deployed a significant number of IT and clinical resources to the hospitals, to support the resumption of online operations.” Reads the statement from UHS, “The go-lives will continue on a rolling basis; in the meantime, those working toward go-live are continuing to use their established back-up processes including offline documentation methods.”

UHS says that patient safety protocols are still in effect, and patient care has not been interrupted.

UHS continues to say that there is no evidence that patient or employee data has been accessed, copied, or misused.

More from MyHighPlains.com: