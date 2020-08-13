State Sen. Kel Seliger tests positive for COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas State Sen. Kel Seliger has tested positive for COVID-19.
Sen. Seliger tweeted out his positive result on Twitter Wednesday evening.
He said he started to exhibit symptoms on Tuesday night.
Sen. Seliger said,”I appreciate the well wishes while I diligently comply with isolation and contact tracing guidelines as put out by the Governor and CDC.”
