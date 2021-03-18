State Representative Four Price discusses recently filed House Bills, regarding mental health

TEXAS (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas’ 87th Legislative session began on January 12th.

Within the past few months, State Representative Four Price recently filed House Bill 4 (TX HB4).

In fact, Representative Price shared that he has filed a package of healthcare-related bills, focusing on both mental and physical health.

Representative Price stated, “You know that is a bill that concerns primarily telehealth, telemedicine, and making that something that’s more accessible.” He continued to speak about making both telehealth and telemedicine more accessible to those in rural settings, including rural hospitals and clinics.

He added that the State Public Health Committee has made headway in the past two legislative sessions, on telehealth and telemedicine.

“So we hope to pass that bill because it would be- it’d be great for consumers and patients all over the state of Texas, and as I mentioned it’s really tailored very well for telepsychiatry and mental health applications across the state,” explained Representative Price.

The State Representative also touched on how TX HB4 will work closely with a previously filed parity bill.

“This bill that we filed recently will create a portal with the Department of Insurance for complaints on parity, so that if people are not receiving you know the benefits or laws that we previously passed, there’s a place to go,” explained Representative Price.

Representative Price also being sure to emphasize and touch on the importance of mental health.

He stated, “It’s been stigmatized over time and it’s been very hard for folks to talk about mental health and receiving mental healthcare and actually seeking help they needed. We’re trying real hard at the state level to reduce that stigma.”

The State Representative also discussed a previously filed bill that focuses on driving down the cost of insulin for diabetics across the state of Texas.

State Representative Four Price is a State Committee Member on both the House Committee on Natural Resources and the House Committee on Public Health.