AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, DPS offices will delay opening on Tuesday, Jan. 9. Curry County officials also report delayed open times for governmental buildings.
Texas DPS officials stated that the following counties in the Northwest Texas Region will be delayed:
- Potter
- Randall
- Carson
- Castro
- Deaf Smith
- Gray
- Hansford
- Hutchinson
- Oldham
- Parmer
DPS officials also stated that the following DPS offices will be delayed until 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 9:
- Dallam
- Hartley
- Moore
Texas
The City of Pampa said its city offices and the landfill will open at 10 a.m.
The Oldham County Courthouse will open at 10 a.m.
Oklahoma
Service Oklahoma Guymon and Service Oklahoma Woodward will be closed Jan. 9.
New Mexico
Curry County officials said that Curry County Governmental Offices will open on a two-hour delay on Tuesday, Jan 9.
Kansas
Seward County Offices will be closed on Jan. 9 due to inclement weather.
For the latest Amarillo news and regional updates, check with MyHighPlains.com and tune in to KAMR Local 4 News at 5:00, 6:00, and 10:00 p.m. and Fox 14 News at 9:00 p.m. CST.