AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, DPS offices will delay opening on Tuesday, Jan. 9. Curry County officials also report delayed open times for governmental buildings.

Texas DPS officials stated that the following counties in the Northwest Texas Region will be delayed:

Potter

Randall

Carson

Castro

Deaf Smith

Gray

Hansford

Hutchinson

Oldham

Parmer

DPS officials also stated that the following DPS offices will be delayed until 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 9:

Dallam

Hartley

Moore

Texas

The City of Pampa said its city offices and the landfill will open at 10 a.m.

The Oldham County Courthouse will open at 10 a.m.

Oklahoma

Service Oklahoma Guymon and Service Oklahoma Woodward will be closed Jan. 9.

New Mexico

Curry County officials said that Curry County Governmental Offices will open on a two-hour delay on Tuesday, Jan 9.

Kansas

Seward County Offices will be closed on Jan. 9 due to inclement weather.