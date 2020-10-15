State launches pilot Texas Eviction Diversion Program

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Today, the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs, the Texas Supreme Court, and the Texas Office of Court Administration launched a pilot program designed to help eligible Texas tenants whoa re behind on rent due to the COVID-19 pandemic stay in their homes. This program also reportedly provides landlords, meanwhile, with an alternative to continuing the eviction process.

The Texas Eviction Diversion Program pilot, funded with $3.3 million of CSBG CARES Discretionary funds, the State says is set to begin today. The pilot will be available in 19 counties through a group of approved administrators.

This list provided below has information about each participating organization, and the counties served.

CSBG-D Eviction Diversion Pilot Program Subrecipient Total Award:

Brazos Valley Community Action Program

Brazos, Chambers, and Montgomery

$ 600,000

El Paso Community Action, Project BRAVO

El Paso

$ 600,000

Gulf Coast Community Services Association

Harris

$ 600,000

Panhandle Regional Planning Commission

Deaf Smith, Potter, and Randall

$ 299,287

City of San Antonio Department of Human Services

Bexar

$ 600,000

Texas Neighborhood Services

Erath, Parker, Palo Pinto, and Wise

$ 257,949

Texoma Council of Governments

Fannin and Grayson

$ 170,188

Community Action Corporation of South Texas

Bee, Jim Wells, Kleberg, and San Patricio

$ 239,736

Grand Total:

$ 3,367,159

According to the state, “Under a recent Texas Supreme Court Emergency Order, courts handling eviction trials in these pilot counties will ask the parties (the tenant and the landlord) whether they are interested in participating in the Eviction Diversion Program. If both parties express an interest, the court will pause the eviction action for 60 days to allow the parties to see if the tenant is qualified to receive this special eviction diversion rental assistance. If qualified, a lump sum payment will be made to the landlord for past-due rent in exchange for the forgiving of any late fees and allowing the tenants to remain in their homes, with the final result being the dismissal of the eviction case.”

““The Texas Eviction Diversion Program serves as an integral part of the state’s abilities to help overcome the financial stress the COVID-19 pandemic has caused for many families,” said TDHCA Executive Director Bobby Wilkinson. “We, along with our partners at the Texas Supreme Court and OCA, share in the honor of providing this needed assistance to keep families housed and help rental property owners remain financially sound.”

“Judges across Texas have a duty to ensure that justice is delivered in a timely, fair, and impartial way. In times like these, sometimes that means that we search for creative ways to meet the needs of landlords and tenants,” said Texas Supreme Court Chief Justice Nathan L. Hecht. “The Texas Judiciary is happy to work with the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs to provide a way for tenants to stay in their homes and ensure that landlords are made whole.”

“The Texas Eviction Diversion Program will help courts deal with the anticipated deluge of eviction filings by reducing filings and diverting cases to an agreeable solution. Courts have worked hard to maintain access to justice during the pandemic, but we anticipate difficulty with timely handling the large number of eviction cases likely to be filed soon,” said David Slayton, Administrative Director of the Texas Office of Court Administration. “The program launching today will permit courts to focus on those cases that need the most attention and ensure that landlords and tenants are able to resolve their issues timely.”

The results of the pilot program are intended to help form improvements to the TEDP program when it expands to statewide coverage.

More information can be found here.

