State Highway 136 shut down after accident

FRITCH, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Highway 136 is currently shut down after a crash involving a semi-trailer south of the Fritch city limit.

Said the Texas Department of Public Safety, “Northbound traffic is being diverted at Matador Road and southbound traffic is being diverted at Lakeview Drive.”

Drivers are encouraged to take a different route, and otherwise use caution in the area.

