State Highway 136 shut down after accident

FRITCH, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Highway 136 is currently shut down after a crash involving a semi-trailer south of the Fritch city limit.
Said the Texas Department of Public Safety, “Northbound traffic is being diverted at Matador Road and southbound traffic is being diverted at Lakeview Drive.”
Drivers are encouraged to take a different route, and otherwise use caution in the area.
This is a developing story. Stay with MyHighPlains.com for the latest.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- WT sets student employment fair for April 28, honors ‘outstanding student workers’
- WT diversity series to conclude with discussion on the effects of information failure
- Newsfeed Now: Chauvin convicted in death of George Floyd; 5-year-old stares down backyard bobcat
- ‘Boom!’ NC couple warns homeowners about exploding glass shower doors
- DOJ announces probe into Minneapolis policing practices following Chauvin verdict