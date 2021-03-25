State Health Department to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Memphis

HALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Hall County Sheriff’s Office has announced that the State Health Department will be returning to Memphis Texas to hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Tuesday, March 30.

The clinic will run from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m., according to Judge Ray Powell.

Said the announcement, “Volunteers are needed for that day, so if you can assist, or need any further information please call Daniel Downey or Judge Powell.”