State Health Department to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Memphis

HALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Hall County Sheriff’s Office has announced that the State Health Department will be returning to Memphis Texas to hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Tuesday, March 30.
The clinic will run from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m., according to Judge Ray Powell.
Said the announcement, “Volunteers are needed for that day, so if you can assist, or need any further information please call Daniel Downey or Judge Powell.”
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- US Navy ships swarmed by unidentified drones according to new report
- Dog with head stuck under boulder rescued after nearly 20 hours
- No more ‘Bad Blood: Taylor Swift, theme park drop lawsuits against each other
- Xcel Energy Foundation to provide extra funding for nonprofits assisting homeless during Winter Storm Uri
- Gov. Greg Abbott to speak in McAllen at 2 p.m. on efforts to vaccinate Texas seniors