AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — State Farm released some tips for boating and water sports safety as family and friends head out to the lake for the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

According to officials with State Farm, in 2021 the United States Coast Guard (USCG) estimated that there were 4,439 accidents and 658 deaths across the country due to water sports.

State Farm provided the following tips, along with a 15-second video, to stay safe on the water:

Do not drink and do any water sport;

Inspect your equipment;

If you aren’t familiar with the body of water, ask someone who is about areas to avoid;

Avoid skiing in shallow water or on small or busy lakes;

Wear a USCG-approved life jacket. If you have a pet on a boat, they should have a life jacket, too;

Don’t participate in high-speed sports in low light or after dark;

When jet-skiing, keep the ignition safety switch lanyard on your wrist or hooked to your life jacket. This cuts power to the engine if you fall off.

Check out more water sports safety tips on the State Farm website.