AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KC(T) — Officials with the state of Texas, the Texas Department of Emergency Management (TDEM) as well as the Texas A&M Forest Service have resources mobilized as fire weather conditions increase throughout the state in the next couple of days.

Officials with the Texas A&M Forest Service said that since Saturday (March 12), state and local resources have responded to 70 fires that have burned 15,274 acres throughout the state.

According to a news release from the office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Abbott directed the TDEM to mobilize state resources throughout the week, with high winds and low relative humidity causing “heightened risk for wildfires in the western half of the state,” including along and west of I-35 and into south Texas.

The following resources have been readied by the Texas A&M Forest Service, the release said:

Six strike teams from the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS) which includes around 150 firefighters and 30 fire engines;

Aviation resources including two large airtankers, 12 single-engine air tankers, four air attack platforms, three type-one helicopters, two type-three helicopters and one aerial supervision module;

Four Texas Emergency Medical Task Force Wildland Fire Support packages and two Rapid Extraction Modules are on standby to be deployed if necessary.

“The State of Texas remains ready to fully support local partners and communities that could be impacted by wildfires this week,” Abbott said in the release. “As we continue to monitor the weather and collaborate with personnel on the ground, Texans are encouraged to be mindful of fire-prone weather conditions and practice wildfire safety to keep their loved ones safe.”

Officials with the Texas A&M Forest Service said that they are monitoring the situation closely and have “prepositioned personnel and equipment across areas of concern.” Officials said that fully staffed task forces and additional suppression equipment are staged across the state, including in Amarillo Childress and Lubbock.

“The underlying drought conditions combined with winds associated with cold front passages has supported increased wildfire activity across the state this week,” Wes Moorehead, Texas A&M Forest Service’s Fire Chief, said in the release. “Conditions are not forecast to improve through the weekend, and the agency has strategically placed fire resources across the state for a quick and effective response.”

For more information, visit the Texas A&M Forest Service’s website. For current conditions and wildfire outlook, click here.