Amarillo, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Now that the spring season has already started, now is a great time to start gardening! If you plan on starting soon, it’s important to know when the best time is to start and what conditions you will be up against.

Warren Reid, owner of Coulter Gardens and Nursery, shares some of his insight, “So as far as planting goes, the cool season things can be planted in March like potatoes, onions, underground, like radish, things like that. Then comes April and we plant a few more things like perennials, few shrubs, lots of evergreens and trees and then comes May… So after the last freeze, we plant all our annuals Petunias, geraniums things like that.”

Reid expresses the importance of soil preparation, along with keeping potential hazards, like freezing temperatures and bugs in mind.

If those hazards are a concern for you, Reid says: “So the big thing right now is indoor garden. So if we can’t do a lot outside we’ll go indoors. So ferns are great for inside. And then we have lots of tropical so bring the gardening indoors!”