AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Center City of Amarillo is preparing for summer with “Summer of Sounds” music events that will feature live band performances, with the Starlight Ranch set to host free concerts that the community can enjoy.

The Starlight Ranch, located at 4101 Line Ave., released a list of acts set to perform from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. beginning on May 31 through August 2.

May 31 – Daisy Blue

– Daisy Blue June 7 – Big G & The Tradewinds

– Big G & The Tradewinds June 14 – Lindsey Lane

– Lindsey Lane June 21 – Noah Jenda

– Noah Jenda June 28 – Mike Fuller & The Repeat Offenders

– Mike Fuller & The Repeat Offenders July 5 – Jonathon Guidi & Touching Voodoo

– Jonathon Guidi & Touching Voodoo July 12 – The Tweeks

– The Tweeks July 19 – The Martinis

– The Martinis July 26 – The Prairie Dogs

– The Prairie Dogs August 2 – Insufficient Funds

Visit the Big Texan website for more information on events at the Starlight Ranch.