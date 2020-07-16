Starlight Ranch postpones remainder of concerts for the season

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Photo Courtesy: Starlight Ranch

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Starlight Ranch Event Center has postponed the remainder of the concerts planned for the remainder of the season.

Starlight Ranch said it feels this is in the interest of the health and safety of its staff, guests, and entertainers.

The venue said if someone has purchased tickets to a previously announced show, that person will automatically get a refund to the card used to purchase.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss