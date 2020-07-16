Starlight Ranch postpones remainder of concerts for the season

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Starlight Ranch Event Center has postponed the remainder of the concerts planned for the remainder of the season.

Starlight Ranch said it feels this is in the interest of the health and safety of its staff, guests, and entertainers.

The venue said if someone has purchased tickets to a previously announced show, that person will automatically get a refund to the card used to purchase.

