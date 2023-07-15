AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Starlight Ranch Event Center hosted the first day of its “Pickin for Perryton” music festival. All of the money earned through gate admission goes directly to Perryton Disaster Relief Fund at Interstate Bank.

“This is what the Panhandle is known for, people support each other. There are people in Perryton right now that have mortgages, but their homes are gone. So, the nice thing about this money goes to Perryton and stays in Perryton and goes to those people that need it,” said Co-Owner of Big Texas and Starlight Ranch Event Center Bobby Lee.

The event will have music throughout the day headliners Jason D. Williams on Saturday and Michael Martin Murphey on Sunday. There are also food trucks, vendors, activities, and organizations out at the festival.

One organization, Lone Star Santas Convoy of Toys, is out at the event collecting toys for children in Perryton.

“We’re giving something to the children that their parents a lot of times can’t do. When a child comes up the first thing, they do is smile the next thing they do is give you a big hug. But then in the background are the parents and they’re crying,” said a member of Lone Star Santas Convoy of Toys John Bulard. “Because we’ve given the child something that they weren’t able to do at the moment and that’s to replace a child that has lost everything.”

Steven Busch lost his older sister due to the EF-3 tornado that hit Perryton last month. He said it’s great to see Amarillo come together to support those in need.

“It’s great that Amarillo is supporting Perryton, we lived in Perryton for 61 years. We moved over here recently, in the last couple of years. So, it’s really torn in our hearts too because it’s our hometown, and we lost people that we love, and 300 people or 300 homes were lost. It’s a big deal,” said Steven Buch.

Steven Busch said he is happy that awareness is getting brought to the people of Perryton and the need that they have. He said there was around 6 million dollars in damage in Perryton and this fundraiser will help the city recover.

Gala Busch, wife of Steven Busch said that the tornado left an impact not only on their lives but on everyone in the community.

“We have a business on ash street, which is the same street where Becky’s business was located. And we’re what four blocks away and we had no damage whatsoever. And when we walked down there to look at it,” said Gala Busch. “It was just surreal to think you know, hers is completely gone. There’s nothing it’s a pile and we didn’t have it, there wasn’t even any clutter in front of our building. So, you know, just those people that have lost everything. It just seems so unfair. “

The music festival will continue tomorrow from 11 am until 6 pm. Tickets can be bought here.