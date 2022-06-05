AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— The Starlight Ranch announced that they will host ‘Homeless Heroes Summer Bash” on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Staff noted that the charity event is aimed at giving back to the people who have served our country. All proceeds will go towards building a tiny home community for local homeless veterans.

There will be live music from Strange Saints and Lindsey Lane. There will also be food trucks, carnival games, vendors, a silent auction, and more.

Tickets range from $10 to $300. To purchase tickets, visit starlightranch.com.