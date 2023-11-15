AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Stapp Production are set to host “Sight Before Christmas” on Nov. 18 at the Amarillo Vision Specialists, located inside the Walmart at 2109 S Grand St.
According to a Stapp Productions Facebook post, guests are encouraged to bring an unwrapped toy to the Walmart Vision Center and receive a free eye exam.
The release detailed that clients with Stapp Productions will begin performing Christmas carols at around 1 p.m.
Officials said this event is open and free to the public, but encourage guests to come early as spots can fill up quickly.
