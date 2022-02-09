AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Despite the Panhandle-area’s COVID-19 hospitalization rate holding steady at 18% this week, staffing issues continued at Northwest Texas Hospital.

Dr. Brian Weis, the chief medical officer at NWTH, said even after bringing in a FEMA strike force, they remain far short of the staff necessary to function optimally.

“We continue to be typically in the 70s to 80s with regard to our inpatient COVID numbers,” Dr. Weis said on Monday. “I would say we are consistently somewhere between probably about 28 and 30 patients in the intensive care unit, with typically half of those on ventilators. So, those numbers have been about the same for the last six weeks.”

For that reason, their nurse-to-patient ratio is much lower than they would normally like to see.

“A lot of times in the ICU, we may have three patients to one nurse when, ideally, we really want to have two patients to one nurse,” he continued. “So yeah, staffing is still not anywhere close to where we would want to be if we were operating under normal circumstances.”

Dr. Weis said NWTH is still unable to bring in many patients on hold at regional hospitals. Luckily, fewer patients are being held in their ER each day, waiting for beds.

“Six, eight weeks ago, we were as many as your 20-plus holds in the ED,” Dr. Weis said. “Now, at least we’re pretty much staying down to 10 or less on most days.”

But for those who are forced to wait in the ER, he said the sooner they can get upstairs, the better.

“The floor nurses are nurses who are trained in med surge and managing patients there. ED nurses are trained to manage patients in ED, meaning usually acute problems for a short amount of time,” he added. “So, there’s no doubt that patients you know, don’t get the same level of care and attention in the ED that they would once they’re up on the floor because the nurses are busy. They’re trying to take care of the patients flooding into the emergency room.”

When it comes to bringing on more staff, Dr. Weis said the state has little to offer hospitals right now.

“This FEMA team, my understanding is probably will be leaving us toward the end of the month,” he said. “So really, it comes down to working with our local nursing schools, namely AC and WT, as they continue to graduate more nurses, and try to get them into the workforce as quickly as possible.”