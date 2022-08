AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Wednesday, officials from the St Paul UMC invite the community to their third annual “Watermelon Festival.”

The event will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on August 28 located at, 4317 I 40 W Amarillo TX.

According to St. Paul officials, the festival will include; free cotton candy, face painting, games, crafts, and, free watermelon. St. Paul also said they will have live music by the Monarch band and Gracies project with their adoption van.