AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Amarillo said it wanted to remind those wanting to attend that the Diocesan Rosary Rally is taking place on Oct. 15 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Cathedral, 1200 South Washington.

The event will include music, a procession of a statue of Mary, Petitions, the Scriptural Rosary, Divine Praises, and Benediction.

Officials said the Knights of Columbus Council #1450 at St. Mary’s Cathedral will serve as Honor Guard and Deacon Mark White of St. Thomas the Apostle Church will lead the Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament and offer the Benediction.

Parking for the event will be on the west side of the Cathedral said officials